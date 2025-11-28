Gov't Highlights National Identity, Reform At Model Parliament Conference

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, Nov. 28 (Petra) – Jamal Al-Bawarid - Deputizing for Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan, Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Al-Momani inaugurated the 14th "Jordanian Model Parliament" Conference at King's Academy on Thursday. The event brought together 55 public and private schools from across the Kingdom under the slogan: "Jordan First, Identity Always."Al-Momani said the Model Parliament, launched in 2013, has become a platform for rich and profound discussions. He noted that its theme reflects an authentic message: that serving Jordan and its interests comes first, and that doing so strengthens the country's ability to serve its people, its region, and humanitarian causes an essential component of Jordan's national identity.He emphasized that Jordanians are inherently pan-Arab and that Jordan's political discourse consistently reflects its national identity, speaking in a dignified and humanitarian tone that champions rights foremost among them the right of peoples to self-determination, particularly the Palestinian people.Al-Momani underscored that Jordan was built on the values of the Jordanian national identity and that Jordanians take pride in being heirs to the Great Arab Revolt, which sought to revive the Arab nation and uphold humanitarian principles. He stressed that standing with the vulnerable and providing refuge to those seeking safety are fundamental to Jordan's character: "We have never closed our doors to anyone in need," he said.He attributed Jordan's distinguishing stability, security, and sustained political, economic, and administrative reforms despite a turbulent regional environment to its wise and balanced leadership, which consistently makes decisions that prioritize the public good.He also highlighted the strength of Jordan's professional military, security, and civil institutions, as well as the awareness and enlightenment of the Jordanian citizen who values education, embraces dialogue, and respects differing viewpoints.The minister referenced the recent incident in Ramtha as evidence of the professionalism of Jordanian state agencies and their ability to combat extremism and terrorism while upholding the values of tolerance and moderation principles consistently affirmed by His Majesty King Abdullah II in his domestic and international addresses.Al-Momani also stressed the importance of strengthening digital literacy and positively harnessing digital media to promote Jordan's values, constants, and national interests.