UAE: Free Meals, National Day Gifts For Blood Donors Indian Group Holds Drive

An Indian social group in the UAE is organising a mega blood donation camp to mark the UAE's 54 thNational Day on November 30. With free shuttle buses from around Dubai, National Day gifts and complimentary meals, the initiative aims to bring in at least 500 donors.

The mega donation camp will be held at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) headquarters in Al Jaddaf, in partnership with the Kindness blood donation team, and run from 8:30am to 2:30pm. Shuttle buses will run between the Al Jadaf metro station and the DHA headquarters every 30 minutes for donors who arrive by the metro. Additionally, bus transportation is available for those living in various parts of the emirate, including Deira, Karama and Bur Dubai. Donors must carry their Emirates ID card and meet the medical requirement to be allowed to donate.

Recommended For You US National Guard member dies; fellow Guardsman 'fighting for life' after shooting

“As part of the celebrations to honour the country that we all consider home, we wanted to do something that would benefit the residents,” said Salam Kanyappady, president of the Kasargod wing of the Indian charity and volunteer organisation KMCC.“The camp is open to both men and women, and anyone who wants to donate can either register on our social media platforms or simply walk into the DHA facility.”

According to Salam, the group - which he helped found along with his friends Haneef TR and Dr. Ismail - has been coordinating blood donation camps since 2015.“Initially it was just an effort to get more people to donate their blood,” he said.“Soon, it turned into a passion project for us. Over the last ten years, we have managed to donate more than 5000 units of blood. The DHA has recognised our efforts several times and awarded us certificates of appreciation.”

He said that initially it was hard to get people to sign up for donations.“People had all kinds of misconceptions about the safety of donating blood,” he said.“However, with the help of social media, it became easier to spread the message of how blood donation is safe, important and can save lives. Now, people approach us asking how they can donate blood. It is a huge win for us.”

He added that one of their most ardent supporters was the late Dr PA Ibrahim Haji, former co-chairman of Malabar Group and former chairman of PACE Education Group, who died in 2021.“He was a huge advocate for blood donation, and he wanted us to have regular camps for this,” he said.“It was at his insistence that we started sending out mobile blood donation vehicles to different parts of the emirate. Now we do that every month. Last year, we had over 1000 blood donors through the year, many of them regulars who donate every two months.”

Dubai resident Faisal Patel has been donating blood regularly for 13 years. The 50-year-old, who arrived in the country in 1996 and runs a cafeteria, said that it has become a way of life for him.“Earlier, I used to donate every three months, but now, I do it every two months,” he said.“The medically advised gap is 56 days. I get a message from DHA as soon as I hit the two months, reminding me to donate. I have the O positive blood group, so I am a universal donor.”

He said that during pandemic, he went to great lengths to ensure that he donated on time.“At the time, no one could leave their homes,” he said.“Since we were volunteers, we were permitted to move around. So, there were times when I took up to 12 volunteers with me to donate. I don't feel tired or fatigued after it. In fact, I think it keeps me healthy. During the pandemic, I did not get Covid even though I was volunteering. The last time I had medicine was in 2021, and that too was just paracetamol. The aim is that I want to continue donating till I can.”