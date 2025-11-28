UAE: 6 New Malls Opening Soon To Transform Dining, Shopping In Country

In just the first half of 2025, Dubai Mall welcomed 9.88 million visitors. This, among many such similar statistics clearly displays how the UAE is home to some of the world's most popular malls and how its 'mall economy' is vital to its residents.

Now, several more malls are coming up across the country, with newer dining spots, and multiple new entertainment destinations.

Here's a look at what's in store for residents:

1. Dubai Square mall

Slated to open in three years, Dubai Square Mall is expected to be three times the size of Downtown Dubai, with a staggering cost of Dh180 billion and is set to be region's second-largest shopping and entertainment destinations.

According to Emaar founder, Mohamed Alabbar, the Dubai Square Mall will cater to the growing electric vehicle (EV) market by providing dedicated facilities for EVs, promising a modern and sustainable retail experience.

The destination is planned to be drive-through mall, reflecting Dubai's push toward green and smart infrastructure. What is even more interesting is that the mall will utilise Artificial Intelligence to provide convenient shopping solutions.

2. Dubai South Bay Mall

The retail and lifestyle destination will strategically be located in the heart of the Dubai South Residential District.

Spanning approximately 200,000 sq. across the ground, first, and rooftop levels, the mall will offer panoramic views of the lagoon and open-air walkways.

The development will feature 60 retail units, two anchor stores, and a premium food hall. Complementing these offerings are thoughtfully designed outdoor leisure spaces, a clubhouse, gym, spa, clinic, and dedicated parking for over 400 vehicles, all contributing to a vibrant and seamless community experience.

3. Ghaf Woods Mall

A new flagship destination, the mall is set to feature a curated mix of retail, dining, leisure, and lifestyle experiences, blending premium retail with immersive natural surroundings.

The mall is set to be located on E311 and is based on a concept called the 'Mall in the forest'.

Ahmed El Shamy, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Development, said:“Ghaf Woods Mall is set to mark a bold new era in retail and community placemaking; an unprecedented landmark nestled within a forested landscape and a new Majid Al Futtaim flagship shopping destination in Dubai."

4. Sobha Mall

The Dh210 million project will blend the vibrany of retail space with the serenity of an urban park and is set to complete in the second half of 2026 in Nad Al Sheba.

With a built-up area of approximately 339,000 square feet and a gross leasable area of around 115,000 square feet, the project will house a variety of amenities, including a supermarket, gym, play courts, a soft play/entertainment zone, and diverse restaurants offering a wide range of food choices.

It will feature 35 retail shops and dining outlets, along with over 10 unique dining options, establishing a new gastronomic destination for the community.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Sobha Realty has designed the mall featuring greenery, water features, natural lighting, energy-efficient lighting, solar panels, green building materials and a skylight roof for natural light. Furthermore, innovative technologies such as interactive displays, smart lighting systems and digital wayfinding will be integrated to enhance visitor experiences.

5. Liwan Mall

This community mall will be based near Dubai Silicon Oasis and Global Village, making it easily accessible in a high-traffic area.

The mall is being created with the idea of fostering connections within community and making it a go-to for residents to run small errands.

6. Villa Square

The Villa Sqquare is a high-end luxury retail destination that blends shoppping with relaxation. It offers a break from the bustle of the city by creating a resort-inspired ambience within an urban environment.

The Villa Square embraces sustainability, utilizing natural stone façades, thermal-insulated walls, and heat-reflective glass to reduce energy consumption and maintain a consistently comfortable climate.