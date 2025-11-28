UAE Grade 11 Student Achieves A Perfect 1600 SAT Score In First Attempt

Saisha Sanaka's rapid rise from 1350 to 1600 reflects exceptional commitment and effective mentorship

A UAE student has achieved one of the rarest academic results in the world. On November 23, Saisha Sanaka, a grade 11 student at Brighton College Al Ain, scored a perfect 1600 on the SAT in her first attempt, a benchmark only a small percentage of test-takers globally ever reach.

Her journey began in late August 2025 when she explored SAT tutoring options and decided to join SATisfactory Education, Sharjah. She started with a 1,350 diagnostic score - 670 in English and 680 in Math. While she dreamed of scoring 1,550+, she knew achieving it alone would be challenging.

She began structured practice at the start of September. Each class was focused and purposeful. Tutors thoroughly covered every topic, filled learning gaps, and addressed her errors methodically, ensuring she understood not just the solutions, but the concepts behind them.

As the test approached, anxiety began to grow. She had never taken the SAT before, and being from a British curriculum background, she had little exposure to American standardised exams.“The SAT was completely unknown to me,” she shared.“I didn't know what to expect and feared all the aspects that were unfamiliar.”

To tackle this, she went through SATisfactory's AI-powered Proctored Test Series. For three weeks before the exam, she appeared for full-length mock tests every Saturday at 8am, closely replicating the timing, pressure, and structure of the real SAT. SATisfactory's AI system tracked her mistakes and time management patterns, providing detailed performance insights so both she and her teachers could clearly identify her weak areas. Alongside this, she attended dedicated review sessions where each question was analysed in depth and discussed collaboratively.

Despite this structured preparation, panic resurfaced just before the registration deadline. After reading misinformation online, she began believing the SAT was too difficult and that she was underprepared. She almost decided to postpone her attempt to December.

Her tutors, however, strongly disagreed. They discussed the situation with Saisha and her parents, helping her overcome her self-doubt and dispel the misconceptions created by social media. They encouraged her to trust her preparation and not lose momentum.

Reassured, she resumed her preparation with full focus - solving practice questions and revising mock tests provided by her tutors. She walked into the test centre with renewed confidence, supported by SATisfactory Education Sharjah and her parents' encouragement.

For someone who once feared the exam, the transformation was remarkable. In just two months, she not only achieved a 250-point improvement and a perfect 1600 score but also gained self-belief and clarity in her learning.

Saisha's journey stands as an inspiration for students across the UAE, showing that with the right mentorship, structured guidance, and determination, ambitious academic goals are truly achievable.

