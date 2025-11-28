Dubai: Al-Ayala Dances, Emirati Food Highlight National Day DXB Celebrations

Dubai Airports marked the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad at Dubai International (DXB) with a celebration inspired by the traditional Emirati Freej - the historic neighbourhoods that were the heart of community life in the UAE. The event, held as part of the“Year of Community”, highlighted the values of unity, belonging, and togetherness that define Emirati culture.

Employees, the oneDXB community, and visitors were invited to step back in time to experience how Emirati families lived, socialised, and celebrated in communal spaces. Terminal 3 came alive with traditional performances, including Al-Ayala, Al-Liwa, and Al-Habban, along with exclusive giveaways for attendees.

From winding alleyways (sikkas) to vibrant corners of the Freej, guests explored authentic cultural experiences, heritage stalls, local food, and photographic displays, capturing the sights, sounds, and flavours of traditional Emirati life.

Held under Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline Group, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman of Dubai Duty Free, the event recreated an authentic Freej through interactive cultural zones.

It highlights included a traditional market showcasing Emirati craftsmanship, a Dubai Duty Free display of vintage merchandise, and zones representing the police, customs and immigration services of the past. A Bridal Room in collaboration with Dubai Culture showcased traditional wedding customs, while a heritage-inspired hospital and a Henna Corner celebrated early healthcare and artistry traditions.

Jamal Al Hai, Deputy CEO of Dubai Airports, said:“Eid Al Etihad is a celebration of unity and shared pride. By reviving the Freej, Dubai Airports honours the legacy of our Founding Fathers and reflects the spirit of community that continues to shape the UAE's journey.”