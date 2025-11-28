Zelensky Top Aide Resigns After Anti-Corruption Raids

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday his top aide Andriy Yermak had resigned after investigators raided the powerful chief of staff's house as part of a sweeping corruption probe.

"The Office of the President of Ukraine will be reorganised. The head of the office, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation," Zelensky said in a video address, adding he would hold consultations with a possible replacement on Saturday.

Recommended For You US National Guard member dies; fellow Guardsman 'fighting for life' after shooting

Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies searched Yermak's home in the morning on Friday. Yermak said he was fully cooperating with the investigators.