Dubai: When, Where To Watch Al Etihad Parade On UAE National Day Guidelines To Follow

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in collaboration with the Events Security Committee in Dubai, has announced the organisation of the 'Al Etihad Parade' on 2 December to mark the 54th Eid Al Etihad.

The event is being organised as part of the 'National Month' campaign launched by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The initiative reflects Brand Dubai's commitment to fostering community participation and celebrating the Spirit of the Union through safe, engaging and well-organised public events that embody national identity and unity.

The gathering point for the parade is Dubai Maritime City at 3pm. The procession will run along Jumeirah Road from the Union House intersection to the Burj Al Arab intersection from 4pm to 5:30pm, offering a vibrant showcase of national pride and community spirit.

More than 30 volunteers from the Community Development Authority will support the event by distributing over 1,000 UAE flags to participants. Organisers emphasised the importance of adhering to all approved guidelines and safety measures to ensure the wellbeing of participants and road users.

A national celebration

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said that“adherence to the approved guidelines for authorised parades is essential to ensure the safety of all participants and to deliver an event that reflects Dubai's and the UAE's cultural and social ethos.”

The Events Security Committee in Dubai noted that the national parade is an opportunity to express unity and national belonging. The Committee emphasised its commitment to“providing a safe environment for all participants throughout the event and encouraging the public to take part in the celebrations while following traffic instructions to ensure a safe and smooth experience.”

The Committee confirmed that police patrols will be deployed along the route to ensure traffic flow and safety, urging drivers to follow all guidelines, approved instructions and traffic laws.

Parade guidelines and requirements

To ensure public safety and deliver a well-organised national parade on 2 December, organisers underline the need for full compliance with all guidelines.

Participants must join only authorised and approved parades and follow police instructions, while refraining from forming unregulated processions or performing stunts on internal or external roads. Drivers and passengers must remain inside the vehicle while it is moving and should not leave it while the engine is running. Cleanliness must be maintained, and no waste should be discarded on the road.

Vehicles must not have their windows covered or obscured with stickers or sunshades that block visibility. The use of sprays or any celebratory aerosol products, whether inside or outside the vehicle, is strictly prohibited.

Vehicles may not carry more than the permitted number of passengers, nor should passengers extend their bodies outside windows or the sunroof. Unlicensed vehicle modifications that affect safety are not allowed.

Participants must not obstruct traffic or block roads and must stay within the designated lanes without dangerous overtaking or driving on the hard shoulder. Stickers, flags or slogans deemed inappropriate are not permitted.

The use of fireworks is prohibited, as is concealing number plates or altering the vehicle's colour without a permit. Passengers may not sit in non-designated areas such as the rear cargo bed. Vehicles emitting loud noise or playing excessively loud music will also be in violation.

Failure to comply with these requirements may result in penalties, in accordance with Decree No. (30), including fines between Dh10,000 and Dh100,000, vehicle impoundment for more than 90 days, 24 black points, and the potential suspension of the driving licence.

Organisers encourage the public to follow official channels for the latest information and instructions related to the event.