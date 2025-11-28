Shot From The Sky: Watch A Basket Made From A Hovering Helicopter

Chris Matthews, a lethal basketball shooter, makes shot from over 100ft-high helicopter in Dubai.

When Matthews was hovering a few hundred feet above Palm Jumeirah in a helicopte, his only focus was simple - drop the basketball straight into the hoop waiting on the ground below.

From the outside, it felt like a wild stunt. But inside that helicopter, it was a moment of deep trust and total calm. Matthews sat near the open door, legs dangling over Palm Jumeirah, the wind hitting his face, the helicopter shaking slightly in the air. Yet he kept his eyes fixed on the small hoop far below.

“The real hero beside me was Captain Husam Gamal,” he said.

The helicopter didn't just hover; it balanced, shifted, floated, and steadied again and again as the pilot tried to give Matthews the perfect angle.

“The captain did 90 percent of the work,” said Matthews.“He was hovering for so long, adjusting every second. I only did 10 per cent,” he said jokingly.

Watch the video here:

Up in the air, the wind behaved like an opponent.“It pushed the ball and tugged at my arm, and when I made the shot, it felt like trying to aim a paper in a storm.”

From above, Dubai looked still.“Between the blades of the helicopter and the swirling breeze, everything felt vibrating and out of focus. But I had to do it anyhow. And finally, the ball travelled exactly where it had to go,” said Matthews.

For Matthews, this moment wasn't about setting a record or going viral. It was about showing the world why this sport matters. His Dubai challenge comes just as the city is hosting the Red Bull Half Court World Final. The event will bring players from every continent to compete for the title.

He believes basketball is for everyone.“It is for kids learning their first shot, for players on dusty courts in remote places, for athletes chasing dreams on big stages. This shot is for making people love basketball. It's a great sport,” he said.

After the shot, when he landed on the helipad, he was proud of this feat.“Making the shot in Dubai was a great experience for me. The palm looked splendid, and the city was truly a visual treat,” said Matthews.