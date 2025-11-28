Al Safadi Hospitality: 25 Years Of Lebanese Dining Legacy Expands Across The UAE

A milestone anniversary marks the rise of a unified hospitality umbrella, introducing a central production unit, new brands and a future pipeline of retail and expansion

Published: Fri 28 Nov 2025, 2:43 PM

Partner Content



Share:













Follow on Google



Follow on WhatsApp Follow on Telegram

Al Safadi marks a defining moment in its 25-year story as it formalises its wider hospitality structure under Al Safadi Hospitality. This unified corporate umbrella brings its expanding portfolio together while preserving the same ownership, leadership and values that have shaped the brand since 2000. This new chapter strengthens the group's ability to grow with purpose, introduce new concepts and support the future of Lebanese dining in the UAE.

What began in 2000 as a small family run restaurant has grown into one of the country's most recognised names in Lebanese cuisine. Over the years the brand has welcomed millions of guests and become part of daily life for many UAE residents. Its growth has been anchored in consistency and care, from using a family Muhammara recipe that has never changed to serving an average of 57 tonnes of hummus every year. Today Al Safadi is powered by a team representing more than 18 nationalities, including long serving members who have been with the family for almost three decades. This human foundation is central to the group's identity and remains the driving force behind what comes next.

From restaurant to hospitality group

The growth of Al Safadi over the past 25 years naturally led to the formation of Al Safadi Hospitality. This is the corporate umbrella that now organises and oversees everything created by and for Al Safadi. It covers the restaurant brand itself, the newly launched concepts Oventine and Table 25 catering, Al Safadi Food Production and all future ventures that will sit within the group as it continues to expand. This unified structure strengthens quality, consistency and long-term planning across every concept, ensuring the brand's heritage, people focused culture and operational excellence remain at the centre of its future.

What comes next?

Al Safadi Hospitality now enters a chapter shaped by long term investment, operational strength and a clear pipeline of growth. The formalisation of the group structure supports this evolution by bringing all ventures together so the brand can continue expanding without compromising the quality, heritage and consistency it is known for.

A key part of this advancement is Al Safadi Food Production, a purpose-built Central Production Unit that ensures growth never comes at the expense of flavour or freshness. The 5,000 square metre facility in Dubai Production City features advanced European kitchen technology, food grade hygienic preparation areas and a seamless workflow from receiving to dispatch. With the capacity to produce 45,000 meals per day, the CPU supports existing restaurants, catering services and future concepts, as well as the group's upcoming retail line.

The facility is currently progressing through HACCP and FSSC certification and has been nominated for the MEP Middle East Awards 2025. Additional features include a Demand Control Ventilation system that improves energy efficiency and full integration with Empower District Cooling, aligning with wider sustainability goals.

This investment forms the backbone of the group's expansion. Al Safadi is preparing to introduce a retail range of sauces, spices and ready to cook items between 2026 and 2027 and will open new restaurant branches across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi during the same period.

Table 25 continues to grow as a premium catering and events brand that offers bespoke dining for private and corporate occasions. The brand is an evolution of Al Safadi's catering department and now delivers a wider culinary range that includes international cuisine and custom menus designed for buffets, live stations and finger food.

Oventine is a modern oven led quick service concept inspired by Levantine flavours. Established in 2024 with its first branch in Business Bay, it offers manakish, flatbreads and wraps made for a new generation of diners. With a clear expansion plan in place, Oventine will open additional branches across Dubai between 2025 and 2026.

The scale of the group's operations reflects this future ambition. In 2024, Al Safadi used more than 2.2 million skewers across its branches, a quantity that would stretch beyond the distance from Dubai to Abu Dhabi if placed end to end. The brand also continues to host large community gatherings, serving 2,273 diners across six branches during Ramadan 2024, as well as catering more than 1,200 guests during a single event. These numbers highlight the group's reach and its ongoing role in bringing people together.

Marking the milestone

Al Safadi Hospitality marked the anniversary with a private gathering at Al Safadi Food Production, the group's new headquarters and Central Production Unit (CPU) in Dubai Production City. The Safadi family, long-serving team members and key partners came together to explore the new concepts and take a virtual tour of the CPU. Hosted by TV personality and podcaster Mohammed Kais, the evening reflected Al Safadi's warm, community-focused spirit and celebrated the people who have shaped the brand. Short documentary videos highlighted the group's heritage, followed by a performance by Guy Manoukian.

Fadi Al Safadi, CEO and founder, said:“This milestone is far more than a celebration. It is a moment to recognise where we began and who helped us get here. When we opened our first branch, we laid the foundations of what would become a group built on trust, consistency and people. Al Safadi has never been a one-man effort. It is a collective achievement shaped by those who work with us and those who dine with us. With the launch of Al Safadi Hospitality, we are building for the next 25 years, expanding with care while staying true to who we are.”

For more information about Al Safadi Hospitality, visit or follow on Instagram.