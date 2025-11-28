UAE: Empowering Young Minds With Child Media Award 2026

The Child Media Award 2026 aims to inspire media organisations and creators to produce innovative, high-quality Arabic content that addresses children's issues, supports their rights, and promotes positive social and human values.

The award highlights the important role of media in shaping young minds, building awareness, and fostering a healthy, positive image around children's topics.

Unlike other regional awards that focus mainly on literature or culture, the Child Media Award fills a unique gap - it is the first institutional-level Arab award dedicated entirely to media content for children, launched under the League of Arab States. The reward has been established by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

By providing a unified and competitive framework across the region, the award strengthens the value of child-focused media and reinforces Arab identity through its emphasis on Arabic-language productions. It ensures that Arab values remain central to the creative process, helping to preserve the Arabic language and promote shared cultural and social identity among Arab nations.

The award is being launched in cooperation with the Department of Family and Childhood within the Social Affairs Sector of the League of Arab States, and with the support of the UAE Media Council, following a recommendation issued during the 29th session of the Arab Childhood Committee held on 18 September 2025.

Entries will be reviewed by a specialised judging committee, formed in collaboration with the Media and Communication Sector and the Family and Childhood Department of the League of Arab States. This process ensures transparency, neutrality, and adherence to the highest professional and technical standards.