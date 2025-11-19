Tapbit Marks 4Th Anniversary With Continued Focus On Innovation And User Trust

Tapbit, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, proudly celebrates its fourth anniversary. Since its founding in 2021, Tapbit has upheld the core values of security, stability, and innovation, providing efficient and reliable digital asset trading services to users worldwide. Over the past four years, Tapbit has established itself as a prominent player in the crypto trading industry, gaining widespread recognition for its robust technology, market performance, and user trust.

From Startup to Takeoff: Four Years of Global Trust

Founded in 2021 as the successor to Billance Exchange, Tapbit has consistently focused on building a secure, reliable, and transparent trading environment. The platform currently supports over 1,000 trading pairs, including major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), and USDC.

Tapbit is recognized for its outstanding market liquidity, consistently ranking among the top ten liquidity exchanges on CoinMarketCap. To further safeguard user assets, the platform has established a $50 million insurance fund, covering losses resulting from platform-related issues.

As of 2025, Tapbit has attracted over 12 million registered users worldwide. Over the past four years, the platform has continuously upgraded its features, including copy trading, matching engine optimizations, and enhanced risk management systems, delivering a safer and more efficient trading experience.

4th Anniversary Celebration: Shining at TOKEN2049, Embarking on a New Journey

In 2025, Tapbit marked its fourth anniversary with a grand celebration at the TOKEN2049 Singapore Summit, held at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre. The Tapbit booth became a focal point at this globally renowned blockchain event.

During the celebration, Tapbit hosted interactive activities such as AMA (Ask Me Anything) live sessions, treasure hunts, and scratch card giveaways, attracting significant participation from crypto enthusiasts. In addition, Tapbit launched a zero-fee trading campaign, allowing users to explore the crypto world without transaction costs.

The AMA sessions featured renowned crypto KOLs and influencers who shared market insights and trading strategies, while attendees received Tapbit-branded gifts and exclusive rewards. This event highlighted Tapbit's commitment to its community and further strengthened its global brand presence.

Challenges and Opportunities Coexist: Navigating the Future with Resilience and Innovation

The crypto market is ever-changing. Over the past four years, Tapbit has navigated bull and bear cycles, regulatory changes, and technological challenges. Yet, as CEO Lucas notes:

Tapbit prioritizes user safety, risk management, and education, providing structured trading tutorials to help new users get started quickly. In the copy trading domain, Tapbit distinguishes itself with rigorous trader evaluations, including professional competence, risk management, and historical performance, enabling users to trade confidently.

These innovative practices have enhanced user experience and solidified Tapbit's reputation as a safe, reliable, and user-focused platform.

Looking Ahead: Four Years of Achievements, New Horizons Await

The fourth anniversary marks both a milestone and a new beginning. Tapbit will continue to deepen its presence in the crypto space, expand trading pairs, enhance market liquidity, and strengthen global compliance.

Future initiatives include exploring Web3 opportunities, NFT marketplaces, and DeFi integration, providing users with a secure environment for wealth creation and access to emerging digital asset ecosystems.

About Tapbit

Founded in 2021, Tapbit is a global cryptocurrency exchange offering a comprehensive suite of products including spot trading, derivatives, and financial services. With top-tier security infrastructure, a professional matching system, and multiple international regulatory licenses, Tapbit is dedicated to providing users worldwide with a secure, efficient, and user-friendly digital asset trading experience.

