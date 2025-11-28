UAE: 300 Horses From 19 Countries To Compete At Dubai Racing Carnival

More than 300 horses from 19 countries are expected to compete for the 2025-26 Dubai Racing Carnival at Meydan Racecourse that will run until March next year, leading into the 30th Dubai World Cup on March 28, 2026.

The racing carnival, which officially got underway on November 7, has already welcomed horses from the UK, Denmark and Norway. More racehorses are expected to arrive over the next few weeks, the media office at Dubai Racing Club told Khaleej Times on Friday.

Recommended For You US National Guard member dies; fellow Guardsman 'fighting for life' after shooting

“We are delighted to have acceptors for the Carnival from so many different countries. This further underlines the position of Dubai as the centre of the racing world and is a compliment to both our facilities and our racing programme, both of which continue to evolve,” said Erwan Charpy, head of department, Racing Operations & International Relations for Dubai Racing Club.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Among the first to land in Dubai were G1-winning British trainer Jamie Osborne and his team, including G2 UAE Derby second and G1 Preakness fifth Heart Of Honor. Niels Petersen, meanwhile, has brought 11 horses from his base in Norway, including Norsk Derby winner War Socks.

Czech-based trainer Miroslav Nieslanik, best known for the globetrotting exploits of sprinter Ponntos, has returned to Meydan Racecourse with the same horse and five others, while Denmark's Veronika Jandova is already installed with seven, including Hans Andersen, winner of a Listed race on his return from Dubai last season.

Newmarket-based trainer Phil Spencer and his main backer Phil Cunningham earlier signalled their Dubai intentions, and they have a team of 10 under their Rebel Racing banner. They include Goodwood Stewards' Cup winner Two Tribes and Ayr Gold Cup hero Run Boy Run.

Joining the race

Several trainers are targeting later meetings. Witness Stand, winner of the G2 Lennox Stakes for Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole, is a likely runner at Meydan early next year.

High-class sprinter Mitbaahy is an accepted runner for Charles Hills, while Audience, winner of the G1 Lockinge Stakes in 2024, will visit Dubai for a second time for trainers John and Thady Gosden.

G1 Jebel Hatta third Holloway Boy is set to be part of a five-strong team for British trainer Karl Burke, while G2 Dubai Gold Cup third Epic Poet returns for David O'Meara.

Charpy said:“We are excited about welcoming so many Group 1 winners and high-class horses to Dubai over the next few weeks and wish everyone the best of luck with their planning and travel.”

Meydan Racecourse races three times in December, on 15th, 12th and 19th, culminating in Festive Friday which hosts two Thoroughbred G2s, the Al Maktoum Mile and the Al Rashidiya.