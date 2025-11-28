UAE National Day: Abu Dhabi Restricts Movement Of Labour Buses, Heavy Vehicles

To prepare the ground for the upcoming UAE National Day celebrations, the Capital, Abu Dhabi has announced several measures to ensure smoother traffic for residents and visitors.

Labour bus movement will be restricted on Abu Dhabi Al Ain Road from Monday, December 1 (from 3pm) to Tuesday, December 2 (11.29pm), according to the Integrated Transport Centre (AD Mobility).

In addition to this, the movement of heavy vehicles and labour buses will be banned inside Abu Dhabi Island & Al Saadiyat Island on these two days. Restrictions will be in place from December 1 (3:00pm) To December 2 (11:59pm).

Public and private sector employees around the country will get both days off on the occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad. Work is set to resume on Wednesday, December 3.

Here are maps that show the areas affected by the recent decisions. Take a look: