Dubai Police Ask Public For Help In Identifying Dead Body

2025-11-28 02:19:34
Dubai Police have asked the public for assistance in identifying an unknown deceased man.

His body was discovered within the jurisdiction of Al Qusais Police Station. The individual was found without any form of identification, and no one has come forward to report him missing, authorities said.

The body has been transferred to the Forensics Department at the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology for examination to determine the cause of death.

Al Qusais Police Station urged anyone who may recognise the deceased or has any relevant information to contact the Dubai Police Call Centre at 901. Callers from outside Dubai should dial 04 901.

Khaleej Times

