Spain Calls For Implementing Two State Solution To Achieve Lasting Peace In Middle East

Barcelona, Spain: Spain on Friday called for the implementation of the two-state solution to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Alvarez, speaking at the 10th Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean in Barcelona, ​​affirmed that a just and lasting peace in the Middle East can only be achieved through the implementation of the two-state solution, stressing that "the time has come to end all this suffering and build a lasting peace."

He explained that the US peace plan and UN Security Council Resolution 2803, which supports it, demonstrate the necessity of implementing the two-state solution, considering the White House plan the only alternative capable of restoring peace and security for all the peoples of the Middle East.

Spain had previously called for an end to the war on Gaza and for intensified international efforts to support the Palestinians in achieving their just and legitimate rights and establishing their independent state in accordance with the two-state solution. Spain also called for an international arms embargo on Israel to end the war and the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.