Zoomcar Partners With Universal Sompo To Introduce Trip Protection For Hosts & Guests
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, November 25, 2025: Zoomcar (OTCQB:ZCAR), India's leading peer-to-peer car-sharing platform, has announced the launch of Trip Protection cover, supported by Universal Sompo General Insurance through a Contractual Liability Policy. This initiative enhances assurance for both car owners (Hosts) and car users (Guests), reflecting the commitment to trust, safety, and reliability.
For hosts, the introduction of Trip Protection means that in the unlikely event of a vehicle being damaged during a trip, the process for repairs and related aspects is seamlessly supported through a structured framework facilitated under Universal Sompo's Contractual Liability Policy. This framework helps ensure that authorized service partners manage necessary steps efficiently, allowing hosts to enjoy continued peace of mind while their cars remain active on the platform.
For guests, Trip Protection offers enhanced confidence for a worry-free journey. The protection mechanism, developed jointly through the collaboration between Zoomcar and Universal Sompo, enables a smooth and transparent experience, helping guests avoid unexpected complexities or costs during their trip.
Deepankar Tiwari, CEO, Zoomcar, said, "Trip Protection is another important step toward building a safer and more trusted mobility ecosystem. By collaborating with Universal Sompo, we're reinforcing our commitment to both our hosts and guests, ensuring every trip is supported by reliability, care, and accountability."
This initiative strengthens Zoomcar's ongoing commitment to safety, trust, and responsible car-sharing, and marks another step toward accelerating India's transition to a secure and scalable mobility ecosystem.
About Universal Sompo General Insurance:
Universal Sompo General Insurance Company is a joint venture between Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investment Corporation, and Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. The company offers a wide range of general insurance solutions across retail, rural, and commercial segments in India.
About Zoomcar:
Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Zoomcar is India's largest peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Through its digital-first platform, Zoomcar connects individual vehicle owners (Hosts) with users (Guests), offering flexible access to vehicles for self-drive use. The company's mission is to promote smarter, shared mobility that is both economically empowering and environmentally sustainable.
Company:-MyCommsGlobal
User:- Shrasti Salgia
Email:[email protected]
