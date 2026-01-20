403
Iran Protest Death Toll Surges Past 4,000
(MENAFN) Fatalities stemming from demonstrations across Iran have climbed to 4,029, the United States-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported Monday.
Authorities have detained 26,015 individuals through the 23rd day of countrywide unrest, according to figures assembled by the organization.
No fewer than 5,811 protesters have suffered serious injuries throughout the upheaval, the data reveals.
Successive protest waves have convulsed Iran since last month, igniting December 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar following the Iranian rial's precipitous collapse and deteriorating economic circumstances. The movement subsequently expanded to multiple urban centers.
Government representatives have blamed the US and Israel for supporting what they characterize as "armed rioters," who have executed numerous assaults in public locations throughout the nation.
US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to "hit hard" if protesters were killed but later commended Tehran for reportedly canceling hundreds of scheduled executions.
