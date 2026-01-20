403
Bulgaria's President to Resign Soon
(MENAFN) Bulgaria's head of state Rumen Radev declared Monday he will vacate the presidency, a Bulgarian news agency reported.
During a nationally broadcast statement, Radev characterized the address as his "last address as president" and confirmed he would officially relinquish power on Tuesday.
Vice President Iliana Iotova will take over presidential duties through the conclusion of the current term.
While Radev acknowledged Bulgaria's successful admission into both the Schengen zone and eurozone—marking the nation's full European integration—he raised concerns about why these achievements failed to deliver enhanced stability or public satisfaction.
The outgoing president referenced mass demonstrations that erupted in late 2024, which he credited with toppling the previous administration. Radev maintained these protests generated widespread public agreement rejecting what he characterized as organized crime influence within the political system.
"That consensus must be translated into concrete action in the upcoming parliamentary elections," he said.
"We face a struggle for the future of our homeland, and I believe we will wage it together, with all of you: the worthy, the inspired and the unyielding," Radev said. "We are ready. We can do it. And we will succeed."
