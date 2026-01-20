403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
European Parliament divided over Mercosur trade censure motion
(MENAFN) The European Parliament faces sharp divisions on Monday over a motion of censure targeting the European Commission regarding a newly signed trade agreement between the EU and the Mercosur bloc in Latin America, as stated by reports.
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is notably absent from the debate. The motion, proposed by the far-right Patriots for Europe group, accuses the commission of “bypassing” democratic procedures and “undermining” European farmers by advancing the long-delayed trade deal.
Kinga Gal of Patriots for Europe criticizes von der Leyen’s absence, saying it demonstrates “contempt” for both the European Parliament and the thousands of farmers protesting across the EU.
EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic emphasizes that Brussels remains committed to dialogue with parliament and member states, noting that no decision has yet been made on the agreement’s provisional application. He adds that the commission has implemented “unprecedented” safeguards to protect sensitive sectors, a claim dismissed by Gal as “empty.”
While skepticism toward the Mercosur deal is widespread, most mainstream political groups signal opposition to the censure motion, viewing it as a “political tool” rather than a genuine mechanism for accountability.
Jeroen Lenaers of the center-right European People’s Party (EPP), von der Leyen’s political group, warns that a motion of censure should not be treated as “a campaign prop,” stressing that the EU cannot risk institutional instability amid rising geopolitical and economic pressures.
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is notably absent from the debate. The motion, proposed by the far-right Patriots for Europe group, accuses the commission of “bypassing” democratic procedures and “undermining” European farmers by advancing the long-delayed trade deal.
Kinga Gal of Patriots for Europe criticizes von der Leyen’s absence, saying it demonstrates “contempt” for both the European Parliament and the thousands of farmers protesting across the EU.
EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic emphasizes that Brussels remains committed to dialogue with parliament and member states, noting that no decision has yet been made on the agreement’s provisional application. He adds that the commission has implemented “unprecedented” safeguards to protect sensitive sectors, a claim dismissed by Gal as “empty.”
While skepticism toward the Mercosur deal is widespread, most mainstream political groups signal opposition to the censure motion, viewing it as a “political tool” rather than a genuine mechanism for accountability.
Jeroen Lenaers of the center-right European People’s Party (EPP), von der Leyen’s political group, warns that a motion of censure should not be treated as “a campaign prop,” stressing that the EU cannot risk institutional instability amid rising geopolitical and economic pressures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment