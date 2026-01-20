403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US lawmakers condemn Trump’s letter to Norway over Greenland, Nobel Prize
(MENAFN) US lawmakers strongly criticize President Donald Trump on Monday after he sends a letter to Norway’s prime minister linking his demand for Greenland to being denied the Nobel Peace Prize, as stated by reports.
Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee accuse Trump of turning the US into a “pariah” through personal grievances, urging Republicans to prevent what they call a “wannabe king” from causing irreversible harm to NATO and US global partnerships.
Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut says on social media: "These are the ramblings of a man who has lost touch with reality." He adds that Trump, 79, "isn't ok" and has shown significant deterioration over the past year, warning that his actions could potentially “get us into a war with our allies.”
New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim calls Trump’s message “unhinged,” “embarrassing,” and incredibly dangerous,” saying it damages Washington’s international standing.
Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii questions how anyone could “not find this extremely worrisome,” citing Trump’s age and what he describes as a “warped” sense of reality.
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, noting Trump’s recent remark implying he should be hanged for reminding US soldiers of their legal duties, warns the president’s threats could “destroy” NATO, questioning whether Republicans and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are “too afraid to stand up to Trump” as his actions allegedly jeopardize the alliance.
Vermont Sen. Peter Welch calls Trump’s behavior “stupid and dangerous,” attributing it to a “fragile ego” and suggesting it risks war.
Colorado Congressman Jason Crow accuses Trump of abandoning US alliances over “stupid & petty personal grievances,” while Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton compares the president’s conduct to that of an undisciplined child.
Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee accuse Trump of turning the US into a “pariah” through personal grievances, urging Republicans to prevent what they call a “wannabe king” from causing irreversible harm to NATO and US global partnerships.
Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut says on social media: "These are the ramblings of a man who has lost touch with reality." He adds that Trump, 79, "isn't ok" and has shown significant deterioration over the past year, warning that his actions could potentially “get us into a war with our allies.”
New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim calls Trump’s message “unhinged,” “embarrassing,” and incredibly dangerous,” saying it damages Washington’s international standing.
Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii questions how anyone could “not find this extremely worrisome,” citing Trump’s age and what he describes as a “warped” sense of reality.
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, noting Trump’s recent remark implying he should be hanged for reminding US soldiers of their legal duties, warns the president’s threats could “destroy” NATO, questioning whether Republicans and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are “too afraid to stand up to Trump” as his actions allegedly jeopardize the alliance.
Vermont Sen. Peter Welch calls Trump’s behavior “stupid and dangerous,” attributing it to a “fragile ego” and suggesting it risks war.
Colorado Congressman Jason Crow accuses Trump of abandoning US alliances over “stupid & petty personal grievances,” while Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton compares the president’s conduct to that of an undisciplined child.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment