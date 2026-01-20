WEF Davos: Himanta Sarma Holds Talks With Tata Chief On Semiconductors

Sarma Meets Tata Chairman on Semiconductor Push

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he held discussions with Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran ahead of his meetings with representatives from the global semiconductor industry on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the Tata Group is anchoring Assam's semiconductor industry and the state government is keen to further strengthen the ecosystem by collaborating with key global players. "Ahead of my meeting with representatives from the global semiconductor industry at @wef later today, I had a good conversation with Shri N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of @TataCompanies. The Tata Group is anchoring Assam's semiconductor industry and we are keen to strengthen this ecosystem by joining hands with key global players. #AssamAtDavos #WEF26," CM Himanta's post read.

Assam Makes Debut Pitch at Davos

Meanwhile, as Assam made its debut at the 56th World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the ecosystem is gradually being developed in Assam and said Guwahati attracts the entire talent pool of the Northeast.

Speaking with ANI on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, CM Biswa Sarma said, "We are having a good meeting tomorrow on Semiconductor. Along with Tata, we are lining up. There is a lot of interest in Assam because with Tata being there, the ecosystem is gradually being developed. So tomorrow we are meeting leaders of the semiconductor industry. Although nothing specific is on the table, once we interact, I think things will move."

CM Biswa Sarma noted that Assam is not separate from the rest of the Northeast and said that the geographical conditions of other states makes its difficult for industries to be set up there.

Making a Strong Pitch to Investors

Earlier, making a strong pitch to global investors at the WEF in Davos, CM Biswa Sarma urged them to invest in "emerging state and emerging economy." Sarma said, "Assam is coming to the World Economic Forum Davos for the first time. We want to send a message that Assam is now an emerging state and an emerging economy. When you are thinking of investing in India, you can consider Assam as one of the destinations. Assam is now officially the fastest-growing state in the country."

Assam is at WEF Davos for the first time, aiming to signal that it is an emerging economy and a viable investment destination within India. The state is now the fastest-growing in the country, according to recent RBI data. (ANI)

