Republic Day: Multi-Tier Security Blanket At Chennai Airport Till Jan 30

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 18 (IANS) In view of the Republic Day celebrations, a stringent multi-tier security blanket has been in place at Chennai International Airport.

The enhanced security measures, which came into effect from midnight, will remain in effect until midnight on January 30, airport authorities said.

Chennai Airport has stepped up its arrangements, implementing a five-tier security protocol, which will be escalated to a maximum seven-tier system during the peak period from January 24 to January 26.

The comprehensive security exercise involves multiple agencies working in coordination.

All vehicles approaching the airport are being stopped at the main entrance for inspection. Suspected vehicles are subjected to thorough checks with the assistance of sniffer dogs, while bomb disposal squads are carrying out scans using metal detectors and other specialised equipment.

Armed police personnel are maintaining a round-the-clock vigil across the airport premises.

Special focus has been placed on the multi-level car parking facility, where vehicles, parked for extended durations, were being carefully examined by security experts.

In addition, commando units of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), accompanied by sniffer dogs, are conducting intensive checks in all sensitive areas, including terminal buildings and the aircraft apron.

Passenger screening procedures have also been significantly strengthened. Apart from routine security checks, secondary screening is being carried out at boarding gates.

Hand baggage is being subjected to detailed scrutiny, and restrictions have been imposed on carrying liquids, pickles, jams, and oil bottles in cabin baggage.

Cargo and baggage handling zones are under heightened surveillance, with consignments undergoing multiple layers of checks before being loaded onto aircraft.

Security at fuel stations has also been reinforced, with additional CCTV cameras installed and monitored round the clock from the airport's security control room.

In view of the enhanced checks, passengers have been advised to report well in advance. Domestic travellers are requested to arrive at least one and a half hours before departure, while international passengers should reach the airport three and a half hours before their scheduled flights.

Airport officials have assured passengers that despite the tight security arrangements, all flight operations are proceeding as scheduled. Travellers have been urged to cooperate with security personnel and follow the revised reporting guidelines to ensure a smooth and safe journey.