World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos focusing on economy, AI
(MENAFN) The 56th annual World Economic Forum opens on Monday in Davos, Switzerland, with early sessions concentrating on the global economy, technological transformation, artificial intelligence, and sustainability amid rising geopolitical and geo-economic risks, according to reports.
The summit, held under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue,” runs through Jan. 23 and is expected to host nearly 3,000 participants from 130 countries.
Organizers say about 400 high-level officials and political leaders will attend, including 65 heads of state and government, 55 ministers of economy and finance, 33 foreign ministers, 34 trade and industry ministers, and 11 central bank governors.
The sessions aim to foster dialogue on the world’s most pressing issues and translate discussions into actionable outcomes. Forum organizers note that the event takes place amid heightened global uncertainty, with participants expected to tackle complex topics ranging from economic stability and technological advances to artificial intelligence and long-term sustainability.
Key attendees reportedly include US President Donald Trump, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and Argentinian President Javier Milei, among others.
Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech on Jan. 21, accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
