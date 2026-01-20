SK Holding Fully Acquires SK Properties And Ariane Holding

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Enhancing sustainable growth and expanding its operations in the real estate sector

Doha: SK Holding announced its full acquisition of SK Properties and Ariane Holding, including Ariane Properties and Ariane Assets, in a strategic move aimed at unifying institutional decision-making, enhancing administrative efficiency, and establishing a more disciplined and transparent operational model in terms of responsibility and execution.

This step is expected to directly reflect on the quality of performance and strengthen the confidence of clients and investors. The acquisition comes as a strategic decision to improve performance and achieve real, tangible value in the market.

His Excellency Sheikh Suhaim bin Khalid bin Jassim Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer of SK Holding and Ariane Holding, confirmed that this transformation represents the beginning of a new phase characterised by institutional work, commitment to planning, and a long-term strategic vision. He emphasised that the current phase requires greater clarity in decision-making, stronger internal cohesion, and higher levels of accountability across management and operational teams.

He explained that consolidating all entities under a single umbrella will ensure unified policies, faster decision-making, and more effective follow-up on execution stages, thereby reinforcing executive discipline and raising overall institutional performance.

A Clear Institutional Vision and Stronger Executive Leadership

Sheikh Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani stated that the decisive stage represents a pivotal milestone in translating the strategic vision into tangible institutional practices felt by clients, partners, and the market. He stressed that this framework confirms that SK Holding and Ariane are moving toward a more structured operational model where responsibility is clearly defined and execution is measured against professional standards.

He added that assuming executive responsibility during this phase is both a challenge and an opportunity to establish clear operational foundations that transform vision into measurable results, ensuring sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

Real Estate Projects with a Human and Developmental Dimension

Sheikh Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani emphasized that the company's vision for the real estate sector is not limited to development alone, but rather to creating projects that balance ambition with execution capability, and that adhere to principles of efficiency, transparency, and sustainable development.

He noted that unifying projects under a single umbrella helps prioritize initiatives, optimize resources, and accelerate delivery, enabling the company to meet its commitments efficiently while maintaining quality and credibility.

“The Acquisition Is Not Structural Change, but Strategic Improvement”

Sheikh Suhaim bin Khalid Al Thani concluded by stating:“This acquisition is not merely a structural change; it is a strategic decision aimed at improving performance and creating added value. It represents a practical translation of our commitment on the ground and reflects our belief that real success lies in disciplined execution, clarity of responsibility, and continuous development.”