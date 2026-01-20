403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian, US presidents hold talks on Syria, back anti-terror efforts
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa holds a phone conversation on Monday with US President Donald Trump to discuss recent developments in Syria and reaffirm support for the country’s unity and counterterrorism efforts, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency.
The statement says the two leaders emphasize “the importance of preserving Syria’s territorial unity and independence” and voice support for “all efforts aimed at achieving stability.”
Both sides underscore the need to “guarantee the rights and protection of the Kurdish people within the framework of the Syrian state,” the statement adds.
The presidents also agree “to continue cooperation in combating ISIS (Daesh) and ending its threats,” according to the Syrian presidency.
The statement highlights a shared goal of fostering “a strong and unified Syria capable of confronting regional and international challenges.”
The call further touches on various regional issues, with a focus on “the importance of giving Syria a new opportunity to move toward a better future,” as stated by the presidency.
The statement says the two leaders emphasize “the importance of preserving Syria’s territorial unity and independence” and voice support for “all efforts aimed at achieving stability.”
Both sides underscore the need to “guarantee the rights and protection of the Kurdish people within the framework of the Syrian state,” the statement adds.
The presidents also agree “to continue cooperation in combating ISIS (Daesh) and ending its threats,” according to the Syrian presidency.
The statement highlights a shared goal of fostering “a strong and unified Syria capable of confronting regional and international challenges.”
The call further touches on various regional issues, with a focus on “the importance of giving Syria a new opportunity to move toward a better future,” as stated by the presidency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment