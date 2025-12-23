Stablecoin Insider Releases 2025 Report On Stablecoins' Shift To Financial Infrastructure

Stablecoin Insider today announced the release of its“2025 Stablecoin Year-End Report,” a comprehensive analysis detailing the structural shift of stablecoins from speculative trading tools to production-grade financial infrastructure.

The report highlights 2025 as a decisive inflection point for the stablecoin industry. Over the past year, on-chain stablecoin settlement volumes exceeded several trillion dollars, with daily flows on major networks reaching hundreds of billions. This maturation was driven by landmark regulatory execution, institutional operationalization, and a shift toward purpose-built settlement environments.

What's in The Report:

Proprietary Insights from Market Leaders: The report features exclusive commentary and strategic outlooks from executive leadership at top-tier firms, including TRON, Bluechip, MoonPay, and BNB Chain, providing a unique“insider” view of the market.

Regional Adoption Deep-Dives: Gain granular data on how stablecoins are solving local payment frictions in high-growth regions like Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the MENA corridor, supported by real-world case studies from Sorbet and Bloquo.

The Rise of“Bankable” Stablecoins: Analysis of how infrastructure providers like Stride and Kea are bridging the gap between traditional banking systems and on-chain assets, enabling banks to process stablecoins with institutional-grade controls.

On-Chain Intelligence & Fraud Prevention: Expert perspectives from Crystal Intelligence and Sumsub on detecting early warning signs of depegging and combatting the 180% year-over-year increase in sophisticated Al-generated identity fraud.

Adoption Partners for Governments and Institutions: Tactical guidance from firms like Mezen and Advix, who serve as critical parties helping institutions, governments, and startups translate complex regulatory frameworks into scalable, sustainably operating systems.

The report concludes that the 2026 outlook will be defined by further infrastructure convergence, including the integration of tokenized bank deposits, CBDCs, and regulated fiat-backed stablecoins through shared global rails.

This new report comes just months after Stablecoin Insider published their“Where Stablecoins Are Being Spent” report where it was confirmed that stablecoin usage is beginning to move from mere speculation to meaningful commerce.

Report Partners

To make this report as thorough as possible, Stablecoin Insider partnered with companies from across the stablecoin ecosystem, including issuers, infrastructure providers, compliance specialists, and market participants, including: Tron, P2P, MoonPay, SumSub, BNB Chain, Utila, BlueChip, Stride, Crystal Intelligence, Rizon, Mezen, Rise, Kea, AUDD, Advix, Bloquo, Digital Economy Council of Australia, Cybrid, CoinGate, Sorbet, Find.

About Stablecoin Insider

Stablecoin Insider is the leading online journal focused exclusively on stablecoins, covering institutional adoption, stablecoin protocols, policies, and players shaping the future of digital money.