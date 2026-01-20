IED Found, Defused On Srinagarbaramulla Highway Traffic Restored

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Security forces on Tuesday detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) along the Srinagar–Baramulla national highway in Tappar area of Pattan in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said.

An official said that the IED was found planted on the roadside along the national highway during a routine road-opening operation.

“The explosive device was spotted by a road-opening party of 29 Rashtriya Rifles along with personnel from Pattan police,” the official said, as per news agency KNS.

Following the detection, the area was immediately secured and vehicular movement on the highway was suspended as a precautionary measure, he added.

A bomb disposal squad was subsequently called to the spot, which safely defused the IED without causing any damage or casualties.