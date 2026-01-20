Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
IED Found, Defused On Srinagarbaramulla Highway Traffic Restored

IED Found, Defused On Srinagarbaramulla Highway Traffic Restored


2026-01-20 01:10:00
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Security forces on Tuesday detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) along the Srinagar–Baramulla national highway in Tappar area of Pattan in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said.

An official said that the IED was found planted on the roadside along the national highway during a routine road-opening operation.


ADVERTISEMENT

“The explosive device was spotted by a road-opening party of 29 Rashtriya Rifles along with personnel from Pattan police,” the official said, as per news agency KNS.

Following the detection, the area was immediately secured and vehicular movement on the highway was suspended as a precautionary measure, he added.

A bomb disposal squad was subsequently called to the spot, which safely defused the IED without causing any damage or casualties.

MENAFN20012026000215011059ID1110622266



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search