403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump to attend Davos Forum amid tensions with Europe over Greenland
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday and Thursday, despite escalating tensions with European allies over Greenland, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says, as stated by reports.
Speaking on Monday, Bessent says: "It's been a busy year, and the president will be here on Wednesday and Thursday to sum up the year, talk about his thoughts going forward." He emphasizes that Trump will communicate that “America First” does not mean America alone and will demonstrate "what American leadership in the world looks like."
Bessent dismisses claims that Trump’s interest in Greenland is driven by a public pursuit of a Nobel Peace Prize, calling the notion a "complete canard." He adds that the president considers Greenland a "strategic asset" and will not "outsource ... hemispheric security to anyone else."
In a letter reported Monday, Trump tells Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store that he no longer feels obliged to focus exclusively on peace after Norway “decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize,” while reiterating US demands for control over Greenland.
Trump’s interest in the self-governing Danish territory stems from its strategic Arctic location, abundant mineral resources, and concerns about Russian and Chinese activity, according to statements.
Regarding possible European retaliation to Trump’s announcement of 10% tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland starting Feb. 1 (rising to 25% in June), Bessent warns such action would be "very unwise." He adds: "I think everyone should take the president at his word."
Speaking on Monday, Bessent says: "It's been a busy year, and the president will be here on Wednesday and Thursday to sum up the year, talk about his thoughts going forward." He emphasizes that Trump will communicate that “America First” does not mean America alone and will demonstrate "what American leadership in the world looks like."
Bessent dismisses claims that Trump’s interest in Greenland is driven by a public pursuit of a Nobel Peace Prize, calling the notion a "complete canard." He adds that the president considers Greenland a "strategic asset" and will not "outsource ... hemispheric security to anyone else."
In a letter reported Monday, Trump tells Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store that he no longer feels obliged to focus exclusively on peace after Norway “decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize,” while reiterating US demands for control over Greenland.
Trump’s interest in the self-governing Danish territory stems from its strategic Arctic location, abundant mineral resources, and concerns about Russian and Chinese activity, according to statements.
Regarding possible European retaliation to Trump’s announcement of 10% tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland starting Feb. 1 (rising to 25% in June), Bessent warns such action would be "very unwise." He adds: "I think everyone should take the president at his word."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment