Trump extends Gaza Peace Board invites to Australia, Vietnam, Thailand
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump, serving as chair of the Board of Peace for Gaza, invites Australia, Vietnam, and Thailand to join the international body, according to press reports and official statements.
In a Monday interview, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Trump has extended an invitation to Canberra. He states: “We've received correspondence from the president that arrived, I think, last night. That's something we haven't had time to consider. We'll consider all of these approaches respectfully and through our proper processes,” as stated by reports.
Thailand confirms receipt of a similar invitation in a Foreign Ministry statement on Monday.
“Thailand acknowledges the receipt of the invitation letter from the President of the United States Donald J. Trump, regarding the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict and the U.S. initiative to establish the Board of Peace, and is reviewing the details,” the statement reads.
Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary To Lam accepts Trump’s invitation, affirming Vietnam’s readiness to participate as a founding member state of the council, according to a Foreign Ministry statement on Sunday.
Trump also extends invitations to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi confirms: "The Prime Minister of Pakistan has received the invitation … to join the Board of Peace on Gaza."
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor says on social media that he conveys Trump’s invitation to Modi, emphasizing that the board is intended “to bring lasting peace to Gaza.”
