Hungary’s premier accuses Europe of being led by “German war troika”
(MENAFN) Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban sharply criticizes Brussels on Monday, claiming Europe is now “run by a German war troika” and accusing top German politicians of pushing war preparations, according to reports.
Speaking in Budapest, Orban singles out the European Commission president, the German chancellor, and the head of the European People’s Party (EPP), calling them the continent’s “biggest warmongers.” He states: "Europe is now run by a German war troika: the president of the (EU) Commission (Ursula von der Leyen) is a German woman. The German Chancellor (Friedrich Merz), obviously. And the leader of the largest faction in the European Parliament, European People's Party (EPP) President (Manfred) Weber, is also a German man.”
Orban accuses the three of “shaping Europe’s war policy today” and warns they must halt their war preparations or “our grandchildren will have to pay the price.”
His remarks reflect a continued divergence from broader EU positions, with Orban’s government consistently criticizing the bloc’s approach on issues such as Ukraine and migration. The EPP has held the largest party position in the European Parliament since 1999 and in the European Council since 2002.
