Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish defense industry carries out fresh ballistic missile test

Turkish defense industry carries out fresh ballistic missile test


2025-10-25 05:07:43
(MENAFN) On Friday, the Turkish defense industry successfully tested a new ballistic missile, according to an announcement from Haluk Gorgun, head of Türkiye's Secretariat for Defense Industries. The test was carried out by Roketsan, a leading Turkish missile manufacturer.

"A silent preparation. A single moment... And a signature drawn in the sky. A beautiful day, another successful test," Gorgun shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He highlighted the advancements in missile technology, stating, “With decisive steps, range is being extended, and strike accuracy is increasing. Thanks to Roketsan and everyone who contributed.”

Earlier this year, Türkiye successfully tested its Tayfun Short-Range Ballistic Missile System in February. In July, Murat Ikinci, head of Roketsan, revealed that test launches for an upgraded version of the system, known as Blok-4, would soon begin.

MENAFN25102025000045017640ID1110246273



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search