Turkish defense industry carries out fresh ballistic missile test
(MENAFN) On Friday, the Turkish defense industry successfully tested a new ballistic missile, according to an announcement from Haluk Gorgun, head of Türkiye's Secretariat for Defense Industries. The test was carried out by Roketsan, a leading Turkish missile manufacturer.
"A silent preparation. A single moment... And a signature drawn in the sky. A beautiful day, another successful test," Gorgun shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
He highlighted the advancements in missile technology, stating, “With decisive steps, range is being extended, and strike accuracy is increasing. Thanks to Roketsan and everyone who contributed.”
Earlier this year, Türkiye successfully tested its Tayfun Short-Range Ballistic Missile System in February. In July, Murat Ikinci, head of Roketsan, revealed that test launches for an upgraded version of the system, known as Blok-4, would soon begin.
Earlier this year, Türkiye successfully tested its Tayfun Short-Range Ballistic Missile System in February. In July, Murat Ikinci, head of Roketsan, revealed that test launches for an upgraded version of the system, known as Blok-4, would soon begin.
