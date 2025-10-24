Bengaluru-Bound Bus Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, Leaves 20 Dead, 12 Injured CM Naidu Expresses Condolences

MENAFN - Live Mint) A major fire engulfed a Bengaluru-bound bus in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, during the night between Thursday and Friday, killing at least 20 passengers and leaving 12 others with minor injuries, the police said, according to Hindustan Times. CM Chandrababu Naidu has expressed condolences. The private bus was reportedly coming from Hyderabad.

The incident took place at 3:30 am near Chinnatekur village in Kallur mandal.

“I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families,” Naidu said on X.

What led to Kurnool bus fire?

“At around 3 am, a volvo bus of Kaveri travels was going from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. It hit a two-wheeler, and it got stuck under the bus. That probably caused a spark and led to fire. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is here and ascertaining the exact cause of the fire. Since it was an AC bus, passengers had to break open the windows. Whoever could break open the glass are safe,” NDTV quoted Vikrant Patil, Superintendent of Police, Kurnool as saying.

According to a HT report the police said,“The two-wheeler got trapped under the bus and hit the fuel tank, leading to an immediate explosion and rapid spread of flames throughout the vehicle." Eyewitnesses said they heard screams for help prior to the bus completely catching fire, the report noted. Locals arrived at the scene and attempted to rescue the injured before the fire tenders reached.

Rescue teams transferred the injured passengers to Kurnool Government General Hospital for medical treatment. Preliminary reports indicate that most of the passengers were from Hyderabad. The survivors have been identified as Naveen Kumar, Akhil, Jasmitha, Akira, Ramesh, Jayasurya, Harika, Subrahmanyam, Ramireddy, Venugopal Reddy, Satyanarayana, and Srilakshmi.

Satyakumar Yadav, Minister of Health stated on X,“I am deeply saddened to learn that dozens of passengers lost their lives in the tragic bus accident near Kurnool early this morning. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I have directed the Superintendent of Kurnool GH to provide medical care to the injured. FSL teams have been dispatched to the accident site.”

President Droupadi Murmu paid condolences and wished for "speedy recovery of injured. She said, "The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Lokesh Nara mentioned,“The news of the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district is heartbreaking. I extend my deepest sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery to those injured.”

“The news of the tragic bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district is deeply distressing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I urge the government to ensure all necessary assistance and medical support to the injured and those affected by this unfortunate incident,” Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said.