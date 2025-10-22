Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Sends Congratulations To King Of Morocco

2025-10-22 05:09:38
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HM King Mohammed VI of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco on the occasion of his country's national U-20 football team's victory in the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, wishing Morocco and its brotherly people's further sporting achievements and continued progress and prosperity.

