Amir Sends Congratulations To King Of Morocco

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HM King Mohammed VI of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco on the occasion of his country's national U-20 football team's victory in the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, wishing Morocco and its brotherly people's further sporting achievements and continued progress and prosperity.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.