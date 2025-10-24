NCHR Chairperson Participates In International Conference On Human Rights In Digital Era

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra)-- Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Center for Human Rights (NCHR), Samar Al-Hajj Hassan, participated in the 9th International Scientific and Practical Conference titled "Protection of Human Rights in the Context of the Digitalization of Society," held at the Petrovsky Palace in Moscow.In a statement issued Friday, the Center said the conference brought together a wide range of national human rights institutions from various countries, along with representatives from the United Nations and regional and international organizations.The discussions focused on the challenges and opportunities arising from digital transformation and its impact on the human rights framework, as well as the importance of strengthening legislative and institutional mechanisms to protect individuals in the digital space.The opening session featured welcoming remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova, Chairperson of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev.The conference sessions included contributions from representatives of national human rights institutions from more than 30 countries, who shared their experiences in addressing emerging human rights issues in the context of digital transformation such as privacy protection, combating online hate speech, and ensuring digital justice.In her remarks, Al-Hajj Hassan emphasized the importance of building national capacities in the field of digital rights protection and enhancing cooperation with peer institutions to advance digital justice. She underscored the key role of independent national institutions in balancing freedom of expression with privacy protection in the digital environment, in line with international human rights standards.The conference concluded with the adoption of the Moscow Declaration, which called for expanding international cooperation in protecting human rights amid rapid technological advancements and for sharing best practices among national institutions and ombuds offices in this field.