Ethiopia's Economy Projected To Grow 10.2 Pct In Current Fiscal Year: PM Office

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Addis Ababa: Ethiopia's economy is projected to grow by 10.2 percent in the current Ethiopian fiscal year that began on July 8, 2025, the Office of the Prime Minister said Thursday in a statement.

The projection was released following the Council of Ministers' 100-day macroeconomic performance review, which assessed global economic trends, quarterly domestic performance, and the national growth outlook.

According to the statement, Ethiopia maintained strong momentum in the previous fiscal year, recording a 9.2 percent gross domestic product expansion driven by steady gains in agriculture, industry, and services.

The forecast for the current year is supported by ongoing government-led reforms, rising investments, and progress in key development projects, the statement said.

Agriculture is projected to expand by 7.8 percent, bolstered by improved productivity and input supply, while the industrial sector is expected to grow by 13.2 percent on the back of new manufacturing projects and value-chain integration.

Ethiopia's commodity exports reached 2.5 billion U.S. dollars in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, exceeding both targets and last year's performance for the same period, it added.