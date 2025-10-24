Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UNRWA Calls For Commitment To Ceasefire In Gaza To Return Children To Educational Environment

2025-10-24 02:00:43
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has called for commitment to the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to return children to an educational environment after two years of Israeli aggression.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) quoted John White, Deputy Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza, as saying that Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip are in dire need of education, and that every effort must be made to achieve this.

White added that UNRWA remains the largest provider of emergency education in the Gaza Strip and is working to create spaces in some schools to provide education services.

He said that since the recent ceasefire, the agency's teams have been trying to provide education to approximately 10,000 children per day, compared to approximately 60,000 children during the previous ceasefire.

He noted that the UN agency is currently seeking to expand its work in this area again, including providing online education services for children, noting that up to 300,000 children in Gaza will be registered with the agency for distance learning.

The Peninsula

