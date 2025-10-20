Limitless Prediction Market Closes $10M Seed Round Ahead Of LMTS Token Launch

Limitless Exchange, the fastest-growing prediction market platform, has announced the close of a $10M seed round, led by 1confirmation with participation from Collider, F-Prime, DCG, Coinbase Ventures, Node Capital, and Arrington Capital.

The raise follows Limitless' strong momentum, as the platform recently surpassed $500M in total trading volume, cementing its position as the largest prediction market on Base.

Flyer One Ventures and SID Venture Partners previously joined Limitless' strategic round, further strengthening the platform's investor base.

Significant Growth Ahead of Token Generation Event

Limitless' growth trajectory underscores the strength of its market model and accessibility: trading volume grew 25x between August and September, and by mid-October the platform had already processed $100M+ in notional trading volume - surpassing September's totals in just half the time.

In September, Limitless ran a Kaito Launchpad sale event that drew overwhelming demand, with more than $200M in allocation requests for a $1M raise. The record-setting oversubscription was a clear signal of market appetite and added further momentum ahead of the LMTS token launch.

This rapid acceleration shows how Limitless is capturing both crypto-native and casual traders by removing traditional barriers to trading and making prediction markets a mainstream tool.

The Simplest Way to Trade Crypto & Stocks

Limitless has already become the easiest possible way to trade crypto and stocks on fast markets. In just one minute, users can enter 30- or 60-minute markets, benefit from instant resolutions, and trade without liquidation risks or hidden fees. This blend of speed and simplicity positions Limitless as a gateway for casual users while offering meaningful leverage and opportunities for advanced traders.

The new round of funding will enable Limitless to accelerate product development, expanding the range of markets to even shorter timeframes, such as 15-, 10-, and 1-minute markets. The company also plans to scale user acquisition initiatives and is exploring licensing opportunities in relevant jurisdictions to ensure sustainable global growth. Together, these initiatives strengthen Limitless' position as a unique product at the intersection of finance and prediction markets.

About Limitless.Exchange

Limitless Exchange is a prediction market platform that makes trading crypto and stocks as simple as possible. Built on Base, Limitless offers short-term fast price markets that settle instantly with no liquidation risk or hidden fees. The platform is backed by leading investors, including 1confirmation, Collider, F-Prime, DCG, Coinbase Ventures, Node Capital, Arrington Capital, and others.