Jordan's Fadia Khirfan Wins Bronze At World Taekwondo Championships In China

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra)-- Jordanian taekwondo player Fadia Khirfan captured a bronze medal on Friday at the World Taekwondo Championships, which kicked off in the Chinese city of Wuxi.The 17-year-old standout earned the bronze in the under-57kg category after winning four consecutive bouts, marking a remarkable milestone in her first year competing at the senior level.Khirfan began her campaign with a victory over Venezuela's Alexmar Sulbaran in the round of 64, followed by a win against Chinese Taipei's Wei Chun Lin in the round of 32.Continuing her impressive run, she defeated Uzbekistan's Wei Chun in the quarterfinals, then overcame France's Canelia Carabin in her fourth bout. Her journey ended in the semifinals, where she was narrowly defeated by South Korea's Kim Yujin, the Paris 2024 Olympic gold medalist.The Jordanian national team will continue its participation in the championship on Saturday, with Mahmoud Al-Tarayrah set to compete in the under-63kg category.