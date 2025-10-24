Mild, Hazy To Misty Weather Expected Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather, inshore, until 6am on Saturday will be mild, becomes hazy to misty at places by late night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places by late night.

Offshore, it will be fine weather, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to southwesterly 03 to 13 knot, becomes variable less than 03 knot later.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly to westerly 05 to 15 knot.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, while offshore will be 2 to 4 feet.

Visibility inshore will be 05 to 10/03 kilometer or less at places by late night.

Offshore will also be 05 to 10 kilometers.