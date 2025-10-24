Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Norwegian Counterpart

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met Friday with State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway HE Andreas Kravik, currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the strategic cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and enhance it, as well as developments in the region, particularly in Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, Sudan, Afghanistan, and the Latin American continent, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's support for all international efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region.

For his part, HE the State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway expressed his deep appreciation for Qatar's efforts in mediation and conflict resolution, praising the active role it plays on the international stage and the close partnership relations that bind the two countries.