FM, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Solidifying Ceasefire, Humanitarian Aid In Gaza

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra)-- Ayman Safadi, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, spoke over the phone today with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about the efforts being made to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza as well as the actions taken to solidify the ceasefire and begin the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

