Philippines' Mount Kanlaon Volcano Spews Ash Anew, Records Explosive Eruption

Doha, Qatar: Mount Kanlaon volcano in central Philippines experienced a brief explosive eruption this evening, October 24, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

State seismologists said the eruption generated a plume that rose 2,000 metres above the crater before drifting northeast.

Philippine media reported that the volcano spewed ash, but was difficult to visually observe the eruption because it was dark.

A team commander said the eruption was brief and not as strong as the volcano's eruption on December 9, 2024.

Town official told media that "and at the moment, it did not appear that an evacuation was necessary."

However, Alert Level 2 remains over Kanlaon volcano, which means there is increased unrest, said PHIVOLCS.

Recently, the Philippines was hit with tropical storms, flooding, and a powerful earthquake that killed dozens and injured hundreds.