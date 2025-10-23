403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KUNA Concludes Training Program On Combating Disinformation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- The KUNA Center for Development of Media concluded on Thursday its training program, "combating disinformation" with the participation of several KUNA staff members.
Dr. Husain Murad, Associate Professor at the Department of Mass Communication at Kuwait University, led the program, which focused on the modern information crisis, the information revolution, and ways to handle disinformation within media institutions.
Speaking to KUNA, Dr. Murad affirmed that the importance of such training courses in honing the skills of media personnel, especially with the proliferation of news platforms and the need to discern between true and false news.
News spreading disinformation must be dealt with promptly, he said, commending such training programs for promoting of credibility and accuracy in news.
Dr. Murad commended KUNA for organizing the program for its importance within the digital news landscape.
The KUNA Center for Development of Media was established in December 1995 with the aim of developing the skills of media and news personnel. (end)
mdm
Dr. Husain Murad, Associate Professor at the Department of Mass Communication at Kuwait University, led the program, which focused on the modern information crisis, the information revolution, and ways to handle disinformation within media institutions.
Speaking to KUNA, Dr. Murad affirmed that the importance of such training courses in honing the skills of media personnel, especially with the proliferation of news platforms and the need to discern between true and false news.
News spreading disinformation must be dealt with promptly, he said, commending such training programs for promoting of credibility and accuracy in news.
Dr. Murad commended KUNA for organizing the program for its importance within the digital news landscape.
The KUNA Center for Development of Media was established in December 1995 with the aim of developing the skills of media and news personnel. (end)
mdm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment