Journalists With Disabilities Prove Excellence Knows No Limits

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra)-- Hiba Ramadan -- In a field that demands strong presence and skilled performance, several Jordanian journalists with disabilities are proving that talent is not measured by sight or movement, but by creativity, determination, and a belief in one's ability to make an impact.Their professional achievements have become stories of success that embody social justice and affirm that media is a space for everyone built on skill, not exception.In this context, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) highlights the experiences of journalists who have shown that disability is not a barrier to excellence, but a driving force to challenge stereotypes and open new horizons in the media landscape.Journalists with disabilities say their professional distinction underscores that competence is the true measure of success and that their inclusion in the media sector is a fundamental right that reflects social justice. Empowerment, they add, must be achieved through merit and professionalism not sympathy.Rashed Raba'ah, the first blind television presenter in the Middle East, described his experience delivering news as "beautiful and unprecedented," emphasizing that success in media depends on competence and commitment rather than physical abilities or prevailing stereotypes.He noted that developing one's skills and knowledge is what enables a journalist to stand out and influence others, adding that persons with disabilities can contribute productively when provided with supportive and accessible work environments. Disability, he said, is not an obstacle but a different perspective that brings added experience and depth."The path to success in media requires patience, willpower, and self-confidence," Raba'ah said, pointing out that while the media environment may not always be fully inclusive at first, perseverance and training can overcome challenges.He stressed that media institutions bear a significant responsibility in portraying the real capabilities of persons with disabilities and promoting positive images that reflect their role as active partners in society.For her part, journalist Ruba Al-Riyahi, the first blind woman in Jordan to join the Journalists Association, said her career has been a journey of perseverance and self-belief. Despite facing technical challenges and social perceptions, she proved her competence through dedication and skill.Learning to use screen-reading software and honing her linguistic and editorial abilities, Al-Riyahi turned obstacles into opportunities, saying her disability gave her a broader perspective and deeper insight."The newspaper I worked for was more than a media institution it was a home for professionalism and a safe space that gave me confidence to express and create," she said. "They treated me as an equal journalist with equal responsibilities, not as an exception."Every article she wrote, she added, was a step toward self-affirmation, and when the media embraces diversity, it drives genuine change.Similarly, journalist Rami Zalloum, one of Jordan's leading journalists with a physical disability, said he has dedicated his work to advocating for human rights and the rights of persons with disabilities as an active partner and change-maker.He emphasized that professional empowerment and skill are the foundations of any journalist's ability to influence, regardless of disability. While institutional inaccessibility was among his main challenges, he noted that some media organizations have taken significant steps to remove barriers allowing him to perform his duties effectively and without discrimination.Zalloum also highlighted how technological advancements and digital media have empowered journalists with disabilities to showcase their abilities and independence through podcasts and social media platforms. "Integrating technology," he said, "has become part of Jordan's media empowerment strategy."Director of the News Department at Petra, Jamil Al-Barmawi, said that empowering persons with disabilities within the media sector embodies social justice. Their presence, he said, is not an exception but an investment in capable professionals who can enrich media content.He added that Petra was among the first institutions to implement laws guaranteeing the rights of persons with disabilities to work, by hiring qualified professionals who have proven their competence. The agency, he affirmed, provides an inclusive environment that accommodates the needs of its employees and visitors with disabilities.Meanwhile, Omar Al-Zubaidi, an expert in media and disability rights, said that including journalists with disabilities in the media workforce is an inherent right that proves professional competence is the true foundation of success and influence.He emphasized that media is a powerful tool for change, and the participation of persons with disabilities helps shed light on their issues, support their rights, and promote a rights-based and inclusive media discourse one that values equal citizenship over traditional notions of charity or care.