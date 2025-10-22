St. James's Place Middle East: Helping People Take Control Of Their Financial Futures

Dubai's dynamism, modern infrastructure, and evolving global profile make it an incredibly exciting place to live and grow professionally, says Anish Devkaran, Partner at wealth management firm St. James's Place Middle East (SJP)

Published: Wed 22 Oct 2025, 11:00 AM

Moving from the UK to the UAE was a natural progression for Anish Devkaran, Partner at wealth management firm St. James's Place Middle East (SJP). With many of the firm's UK-based clients relocating to the region in recent years, the time was right for him to leave one major global financial centre for one of the world's emerging economic hotspots.

After building a successful business with SJP, a FTSE 100 advisory giant with more than one million customers, $245 billion in assets under management, and a retention rate of circa 95 per cent, Anish was offered the opportunity to move to Dubai in November 2024. The UAE's rapid emergence as a global wealth centre was a major pull factor, but the opportunity to bring world-class financial advice to the region made his decision a no-brainer.

“The growing demand for trusted, regulated, and qualified financial advisers really inspired the move, particularly as more people relocate here,” Anish says.

“In our London office, we work with a lot of people in the sports and entertainment industry, business owners, lawyers, medical professionals, and C-suite executives, and a growing number of this clientele are moving to the UAE and wider GCC.”

Statistics continue to show an influx of professionals, skilled workers and high-net-worth individuals into the UAE, with many arriving from the UK. Dubai's attractiveness as a place to live and work is also attracting a host of blue-chip financial services companies. SJP Middle East was established two years ago to meet the rising demand for tailored wealth management services, such as tax and investment advice, retirement planning, and estate planning services.

Since receiving regulatory approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), SJP has been leading efforts to raise the bar for financial advice, bringing its established brand of holistic financial planning to the UAE. Anish is enjoying the opportunity to deliver life-changing financial advice to people in an exciting, vibrant environment after moving with his partner Emma and their dog, Taz.

“Dubai's dynamism, modern infrastructure, and evolving global profile make it an incredibly exciting place to live and grow professionally,” says Anish, who has worked in financial services for nearly 20 years.“Professionally, it's an open and collaborative environment. People are willing to network, learn, and grow. On a personal level, I love the food, sunshine, safety, and overall cleanliness of the UAE.”

Anish balances his UAE client list with his business back in the UK. With travel and migration between the two countries growing, he is able to advise people moving to the region, those making the UAE their permanent home, and those returning to the UK. Moving from one part of the world to another requires careful tax and financial planning, fuelling demand for complex financial plans.

“I help people prepare for their future,” he explains.“I'm also privileged to be still regulated in the UK, so I can continue advising my UK clients as well as my UAE clients, and those moving in either direction.”

Originally from East London, Anish entered the financial advice industry to help others figure out their money management.

“I recognised a real advice gap,” he says.“So many people lacked the time, knowledge, or support to build and preserve wealth in a tax-efficient way. I saw an opportunity to make a meaningful difference by helping individuals understand their options and take control of their financial future.”

He joined SJP - a firm with more than one million global clients across the UK, Asia, and the UAE - six years ago, attracted to the advisory firm's reputation and track record.

“I appreciated the unique proposition SJP offers - combining tailored financial advice with a client-first approach and a robust investment process. It felt like a natural fit for the type of adviser I wanted to be.”

From his new base in Dubai, Anish is ensuring people have access to personalised advice plans that enable them to realise their long-term goals.

Our approach gives clients flexibility and control, without the rigid long-term tie-ins or front-loaded charges that can limit access to their savings. Instead, we focus on transparent fees and personalised, ongoing advice,” he explains.“Helping clients gain peace of mind is the most rewarding aspect. Knowing they have someone truly looking out for them makes all the difference.”

He adds:“I enjoy equipping clients with the knowledge to make informed decisions - helping them feel confident about their future, whether it's planning for retirement, a property purchase, or their children's education. Even protecting them financially for when life throws curveballs, using policies such as life insurance and critical illness.”

Since establishing its base in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) two years ago, SJP has sought to elevate financial advice in the region. The firm is raising awareness about the value of professional advice that prioritises people's long-term needs.

“Many [UAE] residents have encountered poor advice or products in the past that benefit the seller more than the client,” Anish says.“That's why building trust and transparency is so important.”

He predicts there will be continued growth in regulation in the UAE,“which will help to rebuild trust and professionalism in the sector”.

As a global firm with offices from Scotland to Singapore, SJP's experience navigating different jurisdictions is a vital resource for the UAE's new internationally mobile expats managing tax obligations, business interests, investments, and estate planning needs.

“Clients are more mobile here, and often with complex international assets and income, which adds layers to financial planning that aren't as common elsewhere,” Anish says.

With an advice approach crafted by years of experience, Anish creates long-term plans for the individual. At the heart of his financial planning expertise is a simple ethos: treat every client like family and manage their money accordingly.

“One guiding principle has shaped my career: give advice as if you're speaking to your own family. Before making any recommendation, I ask myself,“Would I give this same advice to my parents or my sibling?” That mindset keeps my guidance grounded, honest, and deeply personal. Over the years, it's helped build stronger relationships with clients - many of whom now feel more like extended family or friends. In this business, trust is everything.”

Note: The 'St. James's Place Partnership' and the titles 'Partner', 'Adviser', 'Partner Practice', or any variations thereof, are marketing terms used to describe representatives of the St. James's Place Group ('SJP Group'). St. James's Place (Middle East) Limited ('SJPME'), is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and is authorised to conduct the Financial Services of 'Advising on Financial Products' and 'Arranging Deals in Investments' Investments' in and from the Dubai International Financial Centre ('DIFC'). DFSA Firm Reference Number F003486.

Registered Address: Gate District Precinct Building 03, Units 706, 707 & 708, Level 7, DIFC, United Arab Emirates. SJPME is part of the SJP Group. Members of the St. James's Place Partnership in the DIFC are appointed by and represent SJPME and may facilitate business with other companies within the SJP Group.