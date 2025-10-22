403
Trump Cautious on Potential Putin Meeting in Budapest
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has expressed uncertainty over the value of a potential upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting it should not become a “wasted time.”
His remarks came shortly after several US media outlets reported that the proposed meeting, expected to take place in Budapest, had been paused. The summit was reportedly discussed and tentatively agreed upon during a recent phone call between the two leaders last week.
Speaking from the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump told reporters, “I don’t want to have a wasted meeting, I don’t want to have a wasted time, so I’ll see what happens.”
His comment reflected a cautious stance on whether the diplomatic encounter should go ahead under the current circumstances.
When questioned by a reporter about why the summit “might be a wasted time,” Trump responded, “I didn’t say it would. You never know what is going to happen. A lot of things are happening on the war front with Ukraine and Russia. We’ll be notifying you over the next two days as to what we are doing.”
However, he did not clarify whether the event was cancelled or simply postponed.
The two leaders previously met face-to-face in Alaska in August, a rare occurrence that, despite lacking significant progress, was regarded by both parties as a constructive move toward peace in Ukraine and the revival of diplomatic relations.
In a related development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone conversation on Monday.
According to the State Department, the discussion focused on ways to “collaborate on advancing a durable resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war.”
