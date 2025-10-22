403
Turkish Festival in Washington evolves into place of diverse culture
(MENAFN) The yearly Turkish Festival in Washington, DC, has evolved into “a cultural bridge connecting people of diverse backgrounds,” as noted by Sevtap Schreffler, president of the local American Turkish Association.
On Sunday, crowds flocked to Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol to immerse themselves in the lively traditions and heritage of Türkiye.
Organized annually by the American Turkish Association, the festival stands as the region’s largest Turkish cultural gathering, showcasing an array of folk dance performances, traditional music concerts, and artists representing multiple Turkic republics.
However, it was the cuisine that captured the most attention. Visitors eagerly sampled a wide selection of dishes, from kebabs, borek, and gozleme to baklava and Turkish coffee, at the numerous food stalls that stretched throughout the venue.
“This year, our food section was one of the biggest attractions,” Schreffler said. “It turned into one of the largest open-air food courts in the country, offering regional Turkish dishes for every palate.”
According to reports, the festival serves as a platform to connect communities from varied cultural and religious backgrounds.
“The festival's goal is to promote Turkish culture and art while fostering cross-cultural understanding,” Schreffler added. “Visitors from all races and religions come together here, sharing the same joy and enthusiasm.”
As part of Washington’s celebration of Turkish Heritage Month, attendees also admired displays of Ottoman-Turkish handicrafts, including handwoven carpets, traditional clothing, and intricate ceramics, which highlighted the country’s rich artistic legacy.
