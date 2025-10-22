403
Demolition Begins at White House to Build Ballroom
(MENAFN) A demolition crew has started dismantling part of the East Wing of the White House in order to create space for a large, new ballroom, as announced by US President Donald Trump.
Various media outlets and social media platforms have shared images and videos of the demolition process.
On Tuesday, President Trump took to Truth Social to reveal the project, stating he was "pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom."
He noted that for over 150 years, every President has envisioned having a ballroom at the White House to host grand events such as State Visits and large parties.
Trump highlighted that this "much-needed project" would not cost taxpayers any money, as it is being "privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly."
During a dinner with business leaders last week, Trump mentioned that corporations like Apple, Amazon, Lockheed Martin, and Coinbase are financing the $250-million project.
The President has often expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of a sufficiently large venue at the White House for state dinners and receptions, events that have traditionally been held in temporary tents on the South Lawn.
