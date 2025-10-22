403
Lavrov, Rubio Focus on Advancing Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Russia's top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, engaged in a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as reported by the Foreign Ministry in Moscow on Monday.
According to the statement, the two diplomats had a “constructive discussion” centered on the implementation of agreements made earlier between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
The US State Department later verified the call, with Rubio underscoring "the importance of upcoming engagements as an opportunity for Moscow and Washington to collaborate on advancing a durable" peace agreement between Moscow and Kiev.
This phone call took place following the first discussion between Putin and Trump in nearly two months, which occurred last week.
During that call, the two leaders explored potential avenues to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Following their conversation, both the Kremlin and the White House confirmed plans to organize a summit in Budapest, Hungary, aimed at furthering dialogue toward a peace agreement.
Since then, officials from Russia, the US, and Hungary have confirmed that preparations for the summit are already in progress.
