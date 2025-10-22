403
EU Rolls Out COMPASS-AI to Ensure Safe AI Use in Healthcare
(MENAFN) The European Commission on Tuesday introduced COMPASS-AI, a landmark initiative designed to drive the responsible and secure adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare across Europe.
As a core element of the EU’s "Apply AI Strategy," COMPASS-AI aims to integrate AI technologies into medical practice while upholding strict ethical and safety standards, according to a statement from the EU Commission. The initiative targets enhanced patient outcomes by promoting trustworthy AI solutions.
COMPASS-AI will prioritize two critical domains: cancer treatment and healthcare delivery in remote areas. It plans to unite experts, hospitals, and professional organizations to accelerate the clinical deployment of AI tools.
A key feature of the project is the creation of an interactive digital platform designed to facilitate the exchange of best practices and provide clear guidelines for AI application in healthcare. Additionally, the initiative will work to boost AI literacy among healthcare professionals, hospital administrators, and patients alike.
Oliver Varhelyi, Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare, emphasized the EU’s dedication to fostering innovative yet reliable AI development in health services. He stated, "AI has the potential to transform healthcare by advancing precision medicine through enhancing prevention, speeding up clinical trials, improving diagnostic accuracy, optimising treatment decision-making and by streamlining workflows."
The broader Apply AI Strategy outlines the EU’s plan to expand AI use across vital industries and public sectors, positioning healthcare as a primary area where citizens will first witness the advantages of trusted European AI technologies.
